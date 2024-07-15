TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 106 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,206,766 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,025,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,078 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,219,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,193,438,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,392,061 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $952,543,000 after buying an additional 351,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,534,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $612,970,000 after buying an additional 115,304 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TJX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $113.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,865,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,753,987. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.76. The company has a market capitalization of $129.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $83.99 and a one year high of $115.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

