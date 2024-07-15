TD Cowen Boosts Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $925.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Cowen from $850.00 to $925.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COST. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $890.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $799.33.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $842.90 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $530.56 and a 1-year high of $896.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $829.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $754.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 15.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

