TD Cowen Cuts Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $170.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $340.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $157.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $97.50 to $127.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.69.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:WSM traded down $3.56 on Monday, reaching $155.04. 689,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,072,610. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.06. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $174.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.75.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $6,370,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,100 shares in the company, valued at $176,959,341.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP David Randolph King sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $2,878,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,024 shares in the company, valued at $14,539,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $6,370,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,959,341.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,862 shares of company stock valued at $11,913,039 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 970,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,882,000 after purchasing an additional 23,918 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 785,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $249,406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,358 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 785,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,426,000 after acquiring an additional 72,843 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $152,843,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 704,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,833,000 after acquiring an additional 192,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.