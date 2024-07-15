Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$75.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC set a C$80.00 price target on Teck Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Teck Resources stock opened at C$69.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of C$35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.42. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$47.47 and a 1 year high of C$74.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$68.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.18.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

