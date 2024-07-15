Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $236.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $203.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.32. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $143.35 and a fifty-two week high of $221.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.13. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Tetra Tech’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

In related news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $2,364,234.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,863,313.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth $96,655,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $82,209,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 16,621.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 221,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after purchasing an additional 219,742 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,221,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,976,000 after buying an additional 189,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Tetra Tech by 320.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 164,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,460,000 after buying an additional 125,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

