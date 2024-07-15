Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Cut by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 31.1% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 55,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after buying an additional 13,107 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.1% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.1 %

TXN stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $201.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,088,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,436,832. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $206.00. The company has a market capitalization of $183.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.79.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.62.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

