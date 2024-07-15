The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Short Interest Update

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the June 15th total of 4,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of AZEK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,454,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,892. AZEK has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.63.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $418.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.79 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZEK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on AZEK in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZEK

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $597,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,208,310.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $597,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,208,310.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $560,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,883,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,000. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AZEK during the first quarter worth $11,683,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in AZEK by 26.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 237,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 49,460 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AZEK by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,092,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,776,000 after acquiring an additional 20,912 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in AZEK during the fourth quarter worth $2,893,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in AZEK during the first quarter worth $1,357,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Further Reading

