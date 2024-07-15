The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (GLU) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on July 24th

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, July 24th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock opened at $14.55 on Monday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile
