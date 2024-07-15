The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) Short Interest Up 33.5% in June

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 866,700 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the June 15th total of 649,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 957,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Real Brokerage during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 311.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 288,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 218,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Real Brokerage during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
REAX traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,670,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,280. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53. Real Brokerage has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $5.54. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 1.02.
Separately, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Real Brokerage in a research report on Monday, April 8th.
The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.
