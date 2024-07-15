Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Tractor Supply by 998.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 109,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,525,000 after purchasing an additional 99,441 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 792.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 17,261 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $782,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,804,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,753,432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.96.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $270.84. 1,218,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,839. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.08. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $290.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

