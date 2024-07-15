Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Raised to $242.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $242.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TRV. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $200.00 target price (down previously from $226.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 19th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $221.89.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $211.60 on Thursday. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.11.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 17.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

