TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TNET. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on TriNet Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $37,882.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,671,167.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $193,682.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,252.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $37,882.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,167.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 144,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,136,000 after purchasing an additional 103,330 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 14,003 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in TriNet Group by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 43,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 181.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 15,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $7,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

TNET stock opened at $101.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.19. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $91.80 and a fifty-two week high of $134.67.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.36). TriNet Group had a return on equity of 124.38% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

