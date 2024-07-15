TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.83.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TNET. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on TriNet Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th.
Insider Activity at TriNet Group
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriNet Group
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 144,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,136,000 after purchasing an additional 103,330 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 14,003 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in TriNet Group by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 43,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 181.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 15,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $7,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.
TriNet Group Price Performance
TNET stock opened at $101.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.19. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $91.80 and a fifty-two week high of $134.67.
TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.36). TriNet Group had a return on equity of 124.38% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TriNet Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.
About TriNet Group
TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
