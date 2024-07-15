Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TFPM. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.17.

Triple Flag Precious Metals stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of -0.14.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.53 million during the quarter. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 17.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. LB Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

