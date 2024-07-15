UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Acquired by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,706 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5,742.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on UBS shares. Citigroup lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Price Performance

NYSE UBS traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $31.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,114. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $99.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.74.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29. UBS Group had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $12.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

