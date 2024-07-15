United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $321.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $310.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $321.55.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR opened at $321.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $290.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.19. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $330.00.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total transaction of $835,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $30,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total value of $835,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $30,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.91, for a total value of $582,198.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,723.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,884 shares of company stock worth $27,931,991. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

