Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Receives $17.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.80.

UTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

In related news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 6,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $95,703.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,696.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $17.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $883.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.26.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $184.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.01 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

