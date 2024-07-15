Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Receives $17.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.80.
UTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UTI
Insider Activity at Universal Technical Institute
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.
Universal Technical Institute Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $17.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $883.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.26.
Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $184.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.01 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Universal Technical Institute Company Profile
Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Technical Institute
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.