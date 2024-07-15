UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.82

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.82 and last traded at $7.82, with a volume of 363702 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on UWMC. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of UWM in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of UWM in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

UWM Trading Up 3.0 %

UWM Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $754.13 million, a P/E ratio of 255.33 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. UWM’s payout ratio is 1,333.33%.

Institutional Trading of UWM

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of UWM by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of UWM by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 4th quarter valued at $6,705,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UWM in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

