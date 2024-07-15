Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Short Interest Up 42.9% in June

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Vallourec stock opened at $3.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.72. Vallourec has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $4.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Vallourec had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 9.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vallourec will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes; Mine & Forests; and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes and onshore rigid line pipes; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections.

