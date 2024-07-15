Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) Short Interest Update

Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 324,000 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the June 15th total of 238,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Value Partners Group Trading Up 17.8 %
OTCMKTS VPGLF opened at $0.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24. Value Partners Group has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.37.
About Value Partners Group
