Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $5.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.54 million, a P/E ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.65. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $6.75.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $47.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 352.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

