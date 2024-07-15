Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Decreased by Fiduciary Family Office LLC

Fiduciary Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,151 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $744,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $387.18. The stock had a trading volume of 923,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,780. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

