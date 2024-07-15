Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,065,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 17,168 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Mittelman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,710,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VIS traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $242.39. 51,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,181. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $183.29 and a fifty-two week high of $244.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.70.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.