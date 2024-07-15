Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Hits New 1-Year High at $262.37

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $262.37 and last traded at $261.29, with a volume of 209653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $258.49.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Presilium Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $241,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 163.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

