Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.00

Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.23), with a volume of 103680 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.22).

Various Eateries Trading Up 5.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 22.74. The stock has a market cap of £31.51 million, a P/E ratio of -212.50 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.51.

About Various Eateries

Various Eateries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates restaurant and hotel sites in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Restaurant and Hotel. The company operates two brands across 15 locations, which include Coppa Club, a multi-use, all-day concept that combines restaurant, terrace, café, lounge, bar, and workspaces; and Tavolino, a restaurant for Italian food.

