Velas Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $802,860.51 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $19.07 million and $802,860.51 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00043088 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00014669 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010126 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00005610 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,611,747,133 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

