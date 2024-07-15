Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Viant Technology

Viant Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Viant Technology stock opened at $10.62 on Monday. Viant Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63. The company has a market capitalization of $674.26 million, a P/E ratio of -88.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average of $9.07.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $34.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.10 million. Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. Analysts forecast that Viant Technology will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viant Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Viant Technology by 379.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 42,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.