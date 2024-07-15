Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:VINP opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a current ratio of 11.29. Vinci Partners Investments has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $11.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $594.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.11.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 50.51%. The business had revenue of $22.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vinci Partners Investments Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Vinci Partners Investments

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 0.6% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 864,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 596,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 79,945 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 231.1% during the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 510,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after buying an additional 356,569 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

Further Reading

