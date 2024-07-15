Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,763 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.4% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $23,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Visa stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $268.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,811,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,872,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $490.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.68 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $272.82 and a 200 day moving average of $274.11.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

