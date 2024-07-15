Wanchain (WAN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.30 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $39.15 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00042566 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00008851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00015099 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00009957 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00005582 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,096,255 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

