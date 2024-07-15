Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

STOK has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.57.

Shares of STOK stock opened at $14.25 on Thursday. Stoke Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. Research analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 3,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $41,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,843,681 shares in the company, valued at $125,786,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,168.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 3,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $41,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,843,681 shares in the company, valued at $125,786,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STOK. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 93.2% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 5,073,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,543 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 65.9% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,368,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,309 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 25.0% during the first quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 3,696,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,907,000 after acquiring an additional 739,902 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $4,050,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

