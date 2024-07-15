Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AMCON Distributing (DIT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN: DIT):

7/14/2024 – AMCON Distributing is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Stock Performance

Shares of DIT stock traded down $4.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748 shares, compared to its average volume of 304. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $86.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.56. AMCON Distributing has a one year low of $119.34 and a one year high of $249.99.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $601.88 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 8.11%.

AMCON Distributing Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.08%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.39% of AMCON Distributing worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

