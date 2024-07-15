WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL) Upgraded by Ventum Cap Mkts to Strong-Buy

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for WELL Health Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

WELL Health Technologies Stock Performance

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$231.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$227.98 million.

