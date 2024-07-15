Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Compass Point reissued a neutral rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.52.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $56.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356,620 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

