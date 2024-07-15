Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Trading Up 0.7%

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.97. 2,275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 25,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Westaim Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $380.67 million, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79.

Get Westaim alerts:

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Westaim had a net margin of 1,323.83% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter.

Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.