Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the June 15th total of 884,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 450,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.29.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $264.21 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $195.29 and a one year high of $278.86. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.19.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

