WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $80.71

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.71 and last traded at $80.56, with a volume of 113456 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.11.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.55.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
