WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $80.71

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.71 and last traded at $80.56, with a volume of 113456 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.11.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.55.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter worth $36,000.

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

