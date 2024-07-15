WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $80.71

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2024

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRWGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.71 and last traded at $80.56, with a volume of 113456 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.11.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.55.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter worth $36,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

