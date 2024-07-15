WNY Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,236.4% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8,860.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA VPU traded down $3.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.05. 242,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,162. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.81 and a fifty-two week high of $158.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.65.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

