WNY Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

WNY Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $198.60. 34,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,853. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $162.48 and a 12-month high of $205.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

