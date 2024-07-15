WNY Asset Management LLC Has $513,000 Stock Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6,082.2% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,152,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,697,000 after buying an additional 3,101,845 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,049,000 after purchasing an additional 542,492 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,099,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,669,000 after purchasing an additional 327,895 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 221.8% during the 1st quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 464,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,109,000 after purchasing an additional 320,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 479.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 227,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after buying an additional 188,417 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock remained flat at $49.61 during trading hours on Monday. 3,758,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,187. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $49.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.58.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

