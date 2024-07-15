WNY Asset Management LLC Invests $247,000 in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.17. 653,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $59.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

