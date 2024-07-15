WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 1,487 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

WNY Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

Sonos Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SONO traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,524,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,496. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.57 and a beta of 1.98. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $19.76.

Insider Transactions at Sonos

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $252.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.48 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $351,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,698.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $351,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,698.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 7,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $113,631.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 371,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,462,725.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,271. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SONO

Sonos Profile

(Free Report)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.