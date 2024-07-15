WNY Asset Management LLC Takes Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of ASML by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,083.00.

ASML Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of ASML stock traded down $21.63 on Monday, reaching $1,063.63. 1,364,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,912. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The company has a market cap of $419.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,000.17 and a 200-day moving average of $931.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.53%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

