Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Lowered to $262.00 at Piper Sandler

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $280.00 to $262.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Workday from $293.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $316.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $281.44.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $230.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.93. Workday has a twelve month low of $202.01 and a twelve month high of $311.28. The stock has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total transaction of $11,922,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 786,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,407,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 468,672 shares of company stock worth $103,096,914 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 1,499.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after buying an additional 31,777 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,010,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,010,244,000 after buying an additional 263,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,121,000 after buying an additional 38,091 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

