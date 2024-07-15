Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) Trading Up 9.5% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Wrapped Matic token can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000847 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Matic has a market capitalization of $78.01 million and approximately $18.18 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Matic has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped Matic

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 142,454,677 tokens. Wrapped Matic’s official website is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 140,933,306.1564146. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.53799195 USD and is up 1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3333 active market(s) with $14,789,721.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Matic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

