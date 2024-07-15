Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) PT Lowered to $131.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WYNN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.53.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $85.83 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $81.65 and a 12-month high of $112.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.63.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 46.04%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $230,877.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,842.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,416 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

