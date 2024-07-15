Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Xinyuan Real Estate Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:XIN opened at $2.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $4.26.
Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Xinyuan Real Estate
- About the Markup Calculator
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.