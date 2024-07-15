Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Yamato Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of YATRY opened at $11.64 on Monday. Yamato has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07.

Yamato Company Profile

Yamato Holdings Co, Ltd. provides logistics shipping services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Business Unit, Corporate Business Unit, and Other segments. The Retail Business Unit segment provides small parcel delivery services for individuals and mid-to-small sized corporations.

