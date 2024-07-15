ZClassic 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $422.35 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $467,147.10 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0503 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZClassic has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00042208 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00044934 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00019199 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000300 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.