1,051 Shares in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Purchased by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 11.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 12.0% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 1.7% during the first quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 1,270.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

NYSE:LAD traded up $10.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.87. The stock had a trading volume of 300,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,475. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.36 and a 12 month high of $331.96.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.85 by ($1.74). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total transaction of $35,109.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,847.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $290.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.45.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

