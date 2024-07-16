10,872 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,979,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068,370. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.36.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

